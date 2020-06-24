Postponed: Supply shortage forces Salt Lake County to cancel upcoming free COVID-19 testing events

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Another sign of the growing COVID-19 pandemic in Utah happened Tuesday when the Salt Lake County Health Department postponed several free drive up testing sessions because the demand at previous events drained their supplies.

“Cancelled”, “Cancelado”, “Waa La Joojiyay”: whether you say it in English, Spanish or Somali six upcoming free testing events in the County’s hard hit west side will not be happening because the Health Department is running low on test kits.

Communications Manager Nicholas Rupp was not available for an interview Wednesday but sent ABC4 News a statement, reading “Due to the overwhelming public response to our testing events targeting geographic areas and populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19, Salt Lake County Health Department had to postpone the rest of the scheduled events in order to restock testing supplies.”

The events were scheduled for Wednesday and Friday in Glendale, Thursday in Rose Park then Saturday and Sunday at two sites in West Valley City. Rupp says they’ll be improved by the time they’re rescheduled next month, claiming “Our planning and logistical teams will also use this time to develop more efficient drive-thru operations to reduce wait times. We anticipate again offering no-cost testing to targeted communities after the Independence Day holiday. “

Rupp’s statement adds that in the meantime, there are 17 locations in Salt Lake County where people can get COVID-19 tests for free, with or without health insurance.