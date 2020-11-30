Possible outbreak of COVID-19 at Central Utah Correctional Facility

UNNISON, UTAH (ABC4 News) – ABC4 is looking into claims of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison.

Arlene’s 41-year-old son is an inmate at the prison.

She tells ABC4 inmates found out they tested positive around mid-November.

“They came over a loudspeaker and told him and I think 17 others that they had tested positive,” said Arlene. “Then they took them to the place where they take you for disciplinary action, and they put them in cells there with nothing.”

They’re among the facility’s 148 total cases.

That’s in addition to 1,005 at the Utah State Prison in Draper. This is according to the most recent information posted on the Utah Department of Corrections website.

The site also states a total of 168 staff members have also tested positive.

“I called the Governor’s office the very first day when I found out he was there with nothing,” says Arlene. “I said is he aware officers are going to work without masks on?”

After being moved to a different cell, Arlene says her son told her “they turned the heat off because they said it was airborne.”

Arlene says last week, her son changed sections with his belongings.

It’s as the prison brings in more inmates.

“He says they’ve been moving inmates from Draper for quite sometime,” she shares. “He goes I don’t know if they have COVID.”

ABC4 reached out to the Governor’s Office and the Utah Department of Corrections for comment. We’re still waiting to hear back.