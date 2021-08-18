Pope calls getting COVID-19 vaccine ‘act of love’

(ABC4) – Pope Francis is the latest religious leader to call for everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The head of the Catholic Church is joined by six Cardinals and Archbishops from North, Central, and South America in a new PSA created by the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative.

“Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19,” Pope Francis says in the PSA. “Getting the vaccines that are authorized by the respective authorities is an act of love. I pray to God that each one of us can make his or her own small gesture of love, no matter how small, love is always grand.”

Throughout the three-minute PSA, Pope Francis and other Catholic leaders also call for vaccines to be available for everyone.

Story continues below.

Earlier this month, The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called on its members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated. Available vaccines have proven to be both safe and effective,” the First Presidency says in a letter to members.

They go on to encourage mask-wearing in public meetings when social distancing is not possible.

“We find ourselves fighting a war against the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants, an unrelenting pandemic. We want to do all we can to limit the spread of these viruses. We know that protection from the diseases they cause can only be achieved by immunizing a very high percentage of the population,” the letter reads. “We can win this war if everyone will follow the wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders.”