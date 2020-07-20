POLL: How many Utahns would get the COVID-19 vaccine?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.
As researchers continue to work toward a vaccine for COVID-19, there are some questions about how many Americans would opt to take it.
A report from the CDC shows that fewer than 46% of Utahns received the influenza vaccination during the 2018-19 flu season.
