POLL: How many Utahns would get the COVID-19 vaccine?

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford blood samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. In research published Monday July 20, 2020 in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. (John Cairns, University of Oxford via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

As researchers continue to work toward a vaccine for COVID-19, there are some questions about how many Americans would opt to take it.

A report from the CDC shows that fewer than 46% of Utahns received the influenza vaccination during the 2018-19 flu season.

