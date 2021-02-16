Plan ahead: COVID vaccine appointments moved due to Winter storm forecast

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Health Department has moved all COVID vaccine appointments scheduled for Wednesday at all SLCoHD vaccine sites.

Due to the Winter storm forecast, all vaccine appointments will be moved to Sunday, February 21, at the same time and location, according to the Salt Lake County Health Department.

The County Health Department says if you have a vaccine appointment scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain America Expo Center, your appointment is now Sunday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain America Expo Center.

Those who are unable to attend the new Sunday appointment are asked to call 385-468-7468 to cancel their appointment and re-book for another date and time.

The appointment scheduling line is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., according to the Health Department.

The Salt Lake County Health Department says they have notified everyone with an appointment via text and/or email.