Provo pizzeria to offer free lunches Tuesday

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fat Daddy’s Pizzeria is offering free grab-and-go lunch Tuesday.
Officials with the Provo Fire Department say the free lunch meals are for school-aged children. The meals will include spaghetti, apples, carrots, and milk.
The meals will be served between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Provo Fire officials.
