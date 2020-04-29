Pioneer Day Rodeo cancelled this year, will resume in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo Board of Directors have decided to cancel the 2020 Pioneer Day event due to public health concerns, according to a release.

Utah’s 2020 Pioneer Day parade was cancelled as well.

“While this is a difficult announcement to share, we know it is the right thing to do at this time,” said Tommy Joe Lucia, General Manager. “There were several factors that went into our decision including if our fans and partners had the resources after these trying times to support the event as they have in the past, as we were unwilling to add additional economic pressure to those who have supported us for so long as well as the safety of all those involved to put on a world class event. With the current guidelines in place, we could not in good conscience continue to move forward with our July event.

Those who purchased advanced tickets will receive a refund to the credit card they used for the purchase. Allow up to ten working days for the refund to arrive. Those who purchased tickets at a Smith’s Tix location will need to take the tickets to the Smith’s Store to receive their refund, the release said.

The rodeo was originally scheduled to take place on July 21 through 25 at the 10,000 seat arena at the Utah State Fair Park in Salt Lake City.

However, organizers say they are planning to resume the event in July of 2021. For more information, visit www.daysofcowboygames.com.

