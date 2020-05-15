‘Pink Park City’ moved to 2021 over coronavirus concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Huntsman Cancer Foundation announced Friday morning that the event ‘Pink Park City’, a ski day to conquer all cancers, has been postponed until March 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.
The decision was made with guidance from local, state and national health experts. It was previously announced that Pink Park City would be postponed to a later date in the summer however, it has become necessary for HCF to move the event until next year.
All fundraising money contributed to this March 2020 Pink Park City event will be transferred to 2021. 100 percent of donations made at the event go towards cancer research at Huntsman Cancer Institute.
“We are grateful to all of the event’s supporters and look forward to a spring ski event in 2021 where we can be together and show support for those affected by cancer,” says Susan Sheehan, President and COO, HCF. “We know these are uncertain times, but we are grateful for the steadfast efforts of our donors and fundraisers to make Pink Park City 2021 unforgettable.”
