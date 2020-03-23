PHOTOS: Quiet, slow weekend for the Las Vegas Strip amid mandatory shutdown

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been just a few days since Governor Steve Sisolak issued a mandatory shutdown of casino properties and other non-essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Las Vegas Strip is experiencing its quietest and slowest weekend yet, due to the closures.

Here are some photos captured by one of our 8 News Now team members:

