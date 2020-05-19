OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Graduation isn’t just for High School or College students. The COVID-19 outbreak has kept students throughout Utah out of classrooms since Mid-March, and many teachers have since found ways to still see and celebrate their students.

Ogden’s Heritage Elementary school held a “drive-through” graduation for it’s Kindergartners on Monday as a way to celebrate the

Heritage Elementary Kindergarten graduation

Kinder teachers and other Heritage staff greeted the children with signs and gift bags as they drove by the school with their parents. “Graduating Kindergarten only happens once, and we’re excited to see your growth throughout the years” reads the post on the school’s social media page.



Heritage Elementary Graduation

As Utah continues to exercise social-distancing, the drive-through celebration model gives teachers and students a chance to connect in a safe, but creative manner.

