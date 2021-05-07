Pfizer seeking full FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Pfizer and BioNTech are now seeking full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Since early December, the Pfizer vaccine has been available after receiving an Emergency Use Authorization, meaning the FDA determined the benefits of allowing the vaccine outweigh the risks.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been found to be 95% effective in preventing severe disease in clinical trials. More than 170 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered across the U.S.

Full approval from the FDA would signal full confidence in the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently available to all Americans over the age of 16. The company is currently testing the effectiveness of its vaccine on children as young as 12 years old.