Paw Patrol Live ‘Race to the Rescue’ scheduled for May has been canceled

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Vstar Entertainment Group announces Wednesday the cancellation of Paw Patrol Live “Race to the Rescue.”

The show was scheduled for May 30 & 31, 2020 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

This announcement comes following cancellations and/or postponement of numerous VStar Entertainment shows across the country due to COVID-19.

Ticket holders who purchased with a credit card will automatically be refunded. For guests who purchased tickets with cash at the box office, you must contact the box office for a refund.

The box office is currently closed an unable to process refunds in person. Please call 801-325-2704 or email tickets@vivintarena.com for refunds on cash purchases at the box office. Please call 801-325-2704 or email tickets@vivintarena.com with questions.