Patient dies in line at Utah coronavirus testing site

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A patient waiting to receive a coronavirus test died while at a North Ogden testing site.

According to representatives with Intermountain Healthcare, on Sunday, July 12, a caretaker from Mountain View Health Services brought a patient to the drive-up COVID-19 testing site at the North Ogden Clinic.

When the nursing facility’s van reached the testing tent, the patient was unresponsive, cold to the touch, and appeared to be deceased.

Intermountain said testing center caregivers immediately called 911, but EMS workers could not revive the individual.

Intermountain said the testing center was fully staffed for a Sunday because “the number of people seeking testing is significantly lower,” and the wait time was “averaging less than 45 minutes.”

Intermountain reminds the public that anyone who is seriously ill should call 911 for help or go directly to a hospital emergency room, not to a COVID-19 drive-thru testing center.

Mountain View Health Services is an independent nursing facility located in Ogden not affiliated with Intermountain Healthcare.