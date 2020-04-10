Passengers say Utah travel declaration is ‘super important’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Starting Friday, Utah’s fight against coronavirus has a new step. Wednesday, Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced a new policy concerning inbound travel to Utah. Including travel through the Salt Lake International airport.

Passengers will be given a postcard with a QR code on it which will grant them access to the online declaration form.

It’s part of @GovHerbert’s executive order for passengers arriving at @slcairport who will be given a postcard (below) and directed to fill out the same online declaration before they leave the airport.



“You know I appreciate everybody’s efforts trying to keep the general public safe,” Salt Lake traveler Charles Llewellyn said.

The passenger will be asked if they have had symptoms or been tested for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

People signing the declaration will also have to reveal where they have traveled in the last two weeks. See the form here.

“I think it’s super smart and super important,” said one traveler said.

Not just those arriving in Utah by air, but also by land.

Once drivers pass nine port of entries around the state, phones will receive a wireless emergency alert with information to fill out the form.

The information from the travelers will be sent to a secure Utah database to help track the spread of coronavirus.

Those who have concerning symptoms will be contacted by state health officials.

Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall said the city is working to secure touch-free thermometers to test all of those entering our state.

The Utah Division of Emergency Management says this travel declaration is similar to the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive it will not be enforced by law.

