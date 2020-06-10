Park City’s Main Street goes car-free on Sundays throughout the summer

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Main Street in Historic Park City will look different on Sundays beginning June 14th. The Historic Park City Alliance announces a car-free Main Street Sundays through September 6, 2020.

The 0.8-mile stretch of shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants invites merchants to expand into the street to welcome visitors to the district. Cars will be prohibited on the street from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. On-street dining, shopping, and experiences will vary each week.

The Historic Park City Alliance presented the unique idea proposal to Park City City Council in late May following a majority approval from the historic district merchants. The Park City City Council unanimously supported the project agreeing to close Main Street and allow businesses to expand operations outdoors.

Historic Park City Alliance executive director Alison Kuhlow said “Historic Park City is one of Park City’s top destinations for visitors and residents. Merchants on the street want patrons to feel safe and comfortable when visiting. By offering a day dedicated to pedestrian traffic, visitors will have more space to practice social distancing while merchants will have more space to display their wares and serve customers.”

Historic Park City and Park City Municipal Corporation request attendees to Car-Free Sundays to respect social distancing practices and wear face-coverings, when appropriate. The city will provide hand sanitizer stations throughout the district, and additional sanitization measures are in effect on all high-touch surfaces.

While parking is currently free in the district, visitors are encouraged to explore alternative transportation methods to access Park City’s Historic District.