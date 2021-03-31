Parents ready to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19 when available

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Doctors told ABC4 “vaccine hesitancy” is a concern among parents when it comes to getting their children immunized.

Almost a third of Utah’s population is younger than 18.

A majority of parents ABC 4 spoke to said getting the vaccine is a necessity not just for themselves, but their kids too.

“It was nothing to be afraid of,” said Kathie Roberts.

Kathie Roberts is a mother of two boys got her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.

“I kind of feel like it’s a get out of jail free card for me,” said Roberts.

Roberts said she got the vaccine for preventative measure.

Other parents ABC 4 spoke to said they won’t get their child vaccinated against COVID-19.

Doctors said they and the state need to do better educating the public and gaining trust.

“It’s not an easy job,” said University of Utah Health Pediatric Infectious Disease Dr. Andy Pavia. “There is not a one size fits all, but we have to keep communicating. This is great news, these are good vaccines, and this is a terrible disease. There are a lot and lots of benefits to getting your kids immunized.”

Immunizations are rolling out faster and faster each day according to health officials.

They hope 12-15 year olds can get the vaccine by June and they’ll be plenty of supply.

Kids will receive the same vaccine adults do.

“I think the repercussions of getting COVID are far more scary,” said Roberts. “I think that nobody knows what that’s going to do in the long term.”

Roberts advocates for vaccinating children.

“I’m afraid I don’t know any kid who isn’t afraid of getting a shot,” said Roberts.

Doctors are working to combat any fear or misinformation. Dr. Pavia said it’s about trust; trusting your doctor and health officials.

“We have to communicate to parents there are real benefits for their children and there are real benefits for their family and that there are real benefits for the community,” said Roberts.



Dr. Pavia said by the time the vaccine is approved by the FDA for kids 12-15 hopefully will be offered in doctors’ offices. This will hopefully make getting the shot more comfortable.

Pavia said if you have any questions talk to a trusted doctor.