Pandemic unemployment deadline nears, some switching industries to find work

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – While the December 31 deadline that would end pandemic unemployment is still a few months away, the Department of Workforce Services is encouraging the unemployed to find a job before their benefits run out.

“Right now, as we go back to the start of the pandemic, we’re at that 26th, 27th, 28th week,” says Nate McDonald, Assistant Deputy Director of the Dept. of Workforce Services. “So, most people who applied for unemployment insurance the end of March, April, and even in May they’re now hitting that maximum period of time.”

The reality for many is that they’ll have to find a job outside of their chosen profession to gain employment.

Emma Thompson currently works as a Food and Resource Specialist for Utah Community Action in Salt Lake City.

“I organize what’s needed for our volunteers, and also for our clients,” says Thompson.

Prior to coordinating food assistance for those in need, Thompson worked locally and internationally as a theater stage manager.

“That’s what I got my degree in,” she exclaims. “That’s what I studied for. That’s what I worked for all my time in school. That’s what I got into debt for.”

While grateful to be employed, Thompson is out of work in her chosen profession due to Covid-19.

To help people like Thompson and others in her same situation, the department launched a new Hot Jobs Portal this week.

Thousands of the positions listed on the portal include jobs in the life science industry.

“Utah is the fastest growing life science community in the country,” explains Kelvyn Cullimore, President & CEO of BioUtah in Salt Lake City. It’s an industry constantly looking for people even in the COVID time.”

Life science companies are drug and medical device manufacturers as well as diagnostic and biotech companies.

Since most of these businesses are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration employees have to be trained regardless of their backgrounds.

Salaries vary, however; Cullimore tells ABC4, “a 2018 report by the Kem C. Gardner Institute at the University of Utah found that employment in the life science industry yielded salaries and wages that were 50% higher than the average in the state of Utah.”

If you’d like to view available jobs, you can visit jobs.utah.gov.