Over 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, 7-day average continues decline

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, March 3, the Utah Department of Health reports 729 new coronavirus cases.

There are seven newly reported deaths today, with five occuring before Feb. 10, 2021. One death reported on Monday has been retracted.

A total of 372,708 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,222,755 people have been tested, an increase of 8,249.

UDOH reports 3,849,589 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 21,267 since yesterday.

The state reports 759,533 total vaccines administered which is 18,236 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.8%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 590 per day.

There are 212 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,783.

Officials report 1,955 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 372,708 371,979 Total people tested 2,222,755 2,214,506 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,955 1,949 Vaccines administered 759,533 741,297 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 212 213 Total hospitalizations 14,783 14,753

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.