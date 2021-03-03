Over 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, 7-day average continues decline

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, March 3, the Utah Department of Health reports 729 new coronavirus cases.
There are seven newly reported deaths today, with five occuring before Feb. 10, 2021. One death reported on Monday has been retracted.
A total of 372,708 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 2,222,755 people have been tested, an increase of 8,249.
UDOH reports 3,849,589 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 21,267 since yesterday.
The state reports 759,533 total vaccines administered which is 18,236 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.8%.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 590 per day.
There are 212 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,783.
Officials report 1,955 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|372,708
|371,979
|Total people tested
|2,222,755
|2,214,506
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|1,955
|1,949
|Vaccines administered
|759,533
|741,297
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|212
|213
|Total hospitalizations
|14,783
|14,753
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
