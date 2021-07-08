Over 660 COVID-19 cases, 5.6K vaccine doses added in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 668 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 8.

There are two new virus-related deaths since yesterday, with one occurring before June 1.

A total of 418,321 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,821,170 people tested. This is an increase of 4,722.

UDOH reports a total of 5,149,390 total tests, an increase of 8,350 tests.

In total, 2,895,700 total vaccines have been administered, which is 5,606 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 379 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8%.

There are 230 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,727.

UDOH is reporting 2,389 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 418,321 417,653 Total people tested 2,821,170 2,816,448 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,389 2,387 Vaccines administered 2,895,700 2,890,094 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 230 260 Total hospitalizations 17,727 17,690

