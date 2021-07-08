Over 660 COVID-19 cases, 5.6K vaccine doses added in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 668 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 8.
There are two new virus-related deaths since yesterday, with one occurring before June 1.
A total of 418,321 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,821,170 people tested. This is an increase of 4,722.
UDOH reports a total of 5,149,390 total tests, an increase of 8,350 tests.
In total, 2,895,700 total vaccines have been administered, which is 5,606 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 379 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8%.
There are 230 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,727.
UDOH is reporting 2,389 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|418,321
|417,653
|Total people tested
|2,821,170
|2,816,448
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,389
|2,387
|Vaccines administered
|2,895,700
|2,890,094
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|230
|260
|Total hospitalizations
|17,727
|17,690