Over 600 Utahns hospitalized for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,845 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, October 13. A total of 526,401 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 392 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 190 cases in children ages 5-10, 76 cases in children ages 11-13, and 126 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 19 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH has removed two previously reported deaths.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,565,577 people have been tested. This is an increase of 11,272.

UDOH reports a total of 6,422,780 total tests, an increase of 22,328 since yesterday.

A total of 3,586,076 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 10,568 doses since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 9.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,380 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.3%.

There are 624 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,884.

UDOH is reporting 3,042 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 526,401 524,556 Total people tested 3,565,577 3,554,305 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,042 3,025 Vaccines administered 3,586,076 3,575,508 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 624 598 Total hospitalizations 22,951 22,884

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 7