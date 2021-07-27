Over 600 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 613 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 27.

There are seven new virus-related death reported.

A total of 429,300 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,897,548 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,333.

UDOH reports a total of 5,278,476 total tests, an increase of 7,444 since yesterday.

In total, 2,994,894 vaccines have been administered, which is 5,204 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 653 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%. 

There are 338 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,42. 

UDOH is reporting 2,441 total deaths.

  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayFriday
Total Utahns testing positive429,300428,687
Total people tested2,897,5482,893,215
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,4412,434
Vaccines administered2,994,8942,989,690
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19338343
Total hospitalizations18,42618,376
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 21
Image

