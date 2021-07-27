Over 600 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 613 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 27.
There are seven new virus-related death reported.
A total of 429,300 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,897,548 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,333.
UDOH reports a total of 5,278,476 total tests, an increase of 7,444 since yesterday.
In total, 2,994,894 vaccines have been administered, which is 5,204 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 653 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.
There are 338 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,42.
UDOH is reporting 2,441 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Friday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|429,300
|428,687
|Total people tested
|2,897,548
|2,893,215
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,441
|2,434
|Vaccines administered
|2,994,894
|2,989,690
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|338
|343
|Total hospitalizations
|18,426
|18,376