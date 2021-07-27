Over 600 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 613 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 27.

There are seven new virus-related death reported.

A total of 429,300 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,897,548 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,333.

UDOH reports a total of 5,278,476 total tests, an increase of 7,444 since yesterday.

In total, 2,994,894 vaccines have been administered, which is 5,204 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 653 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 338 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,42.

UDOH is reporting 2,441 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 429,300 428,687 Total people tested 2,897,548 2,893,215 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,441 2,434 Vaccines administered 2,994,894 2,989,690 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 338 343 Total hospitalizations 18,426 18,376

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 21