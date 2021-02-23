Over 5k vaccine doses available to those who qualify

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There are about 5,800 vaccine doses available to those who qualify based on state guidelines through the Department of health and Nomi Health.

Officials say the process is simple and those who qualify can pre-register now for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses at https://vaccines.nomihealth.com/utah . The pre-registration process is available in English and Spanish. Call center support is also available in both languages.

Below are the vaccination locations and hours of operation :

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres in Lehi, operating from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres in Vineyard, operating from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres in South Jordan, operating from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Health officials say those eligible include healthcare workers who have contact with patients, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, K-12 school teachers or staff, and Utahns 65 years and older.

According to the Utah County Health Department Website, those 18+ with any of the following medical conditions will be eligible starting March 1: