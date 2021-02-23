Over 5k vaccine doses available to those who qualify

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There are about 5,800 vaccine doses available to those who qualify based on state guidelines through the Department of health and Nomi Health.
Officials say the process is simple and those who qualify can pre-register now for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses at https://vaccines.nomihealth.com/utah. The pre-registration process is available in English and Spanish. Call center support is also available in both languages.
Below are the vaccination locations and hours of operation :
- Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres in Lehi, operating from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres in Vineyard, operating from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres in South Jordan, operating from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Health officials say those eligible include healthcare workers who have contact with patients, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, K-12 school teachers or staff, and Utahns 65 years and older.
According to the Utah County Health Department Website, those 18+ with any of the following medical conditions will be eligible starting March 1:
- Asplenia including splenectomy or a spleen dysfunction
- Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or higher (this is also called Class III or severe obesity)
- Chronic heart disease (not hypertension) including chronic heart failure, ischemic heart disease, and severe valve or congenital heart disease
- Chronic liver disease including chronic hepatitis B or C, alcohol-related liver disease, primary biliary cirrhosis, or primary sclerosing cholangitis or hemochromatosis
- Cancer diagnosed within the last 5 years began in the blood, bone marrow, or cells in the immune system. This type of cancer is called hematologic cancer (such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma).
- Cancer diagnosed within the last 1 year that didn’t begin in the blood or bone marrow. This type of cancer is called non-hematologic cancer. (excluding basal and squamous cell cancer diagnoses)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood, bone marrow, or organ transplant; HIV; long-term use of corticosteroids; or other medicines that weaken the immune system
- Neurologic conditions that impair respiratory function, including cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, epilepsy, motor neuron disease, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, Parkinson’s disease, progressive cerebellar disease, and quadriplegia or hemiplegia
- Receiving dialysis for severe kidney disease
- Receiving immunosuppression therapy
- Sickle cell disease
- Severe chronic respiratory disease (other than asthma) including severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, fibrosing lung disease, bronchiectasis, or cystic fibrosis
- Solid-organ transplant recipient
- Stage 4 or stage 5 chronic kidney disease
- Stroke and dementia (Alzheimer’s, vascular, or frontotemporal)
- Uncontrolled diabetes with an A1c of 9% or higher