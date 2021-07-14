Over 570 new COVID-19 cases in Utah, four more deaths reported

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 572 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 14.

There are four new virus-related deaths since yesterday.

A total of 421,257 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,842,637 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,523.

UDOH reports a total of 5,185,672 total tests, an increase of 7,954 tests.

In total, 2,926,472 total vaccines have been administered, which is 5,823 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 516 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.8%.

There are 241 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,904.

UDOH is reporting 2,406 total deaths.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 8