Over 570 new COVID-19 cases in Utah, four more deaths reported

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 572 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 14.
There are four new virus-related deaths since yesterday.
A total of 421,257 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,842,637 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,523.
UDOH reports a total of 5,185,672 total tests, an increase of 7,954 tests.
In total, 2,926,472 total vaccines have been administered, which is 5,823 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 516 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.8%.
There are 241 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,904.
UDOH is reporting 2,406 total deaths.
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|421,257
|420,685
|Total people tested
|2,842,637
|2,838,114
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,406
|2,402
|Vaccines administered
|2,926,472
|2,920,649
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|241
|231
|Total hospitalizations
|17,904
|17,857