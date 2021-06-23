Over 540 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, server issue partially blamed

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 527 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 23.

According to UDOH, an issue with a server on Tuesday resulted in delayed reporting of COVID-19 cases. While the issue has been resolved, it is estimated it only amounted in fewer than 40 cases in today’s increase.

“The increase in cases serves as a reminder that we aren’t out of the woods yet, and it remains critical for Utahns to get vaccinated, limit your contact with others who are not part of your usual circle, wear a mask when you can’t physical distance, stay home if you’re sick, and wash your hands often,” UDOH adds.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 412,546 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,770,658 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,539 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,062,842 total tests. This is an increase of 7,454 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,802,453 total vaccines have been administered, which is 7,076 more than yesterday. UDOH reports 60.7% of Utahns over the age of 12 have received at least one dose while 52.2% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 311 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.7%.

There are 167 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,347.

UDOH is reporting 2,333 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 17