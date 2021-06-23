Over 540 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, server issue partially blamed

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 527 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 23.

According to UDOH, an issue with a server on Tuesday resulted in delayed reporting of COVID-19 cases. While the issue has been resolved, it is estimated it only amounted in fewer than 40 cases in today’s increase.

“The increase in cases serves as a reminder that we aren’t out of the woods yet, and it remains critical for Utahns to get vaccinated, limit your contact with others who are not part of your usual circle, wear a mask when you can’t physical distance, stay home if you’re sick, and wash your hands often,” UDOH adds.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 412,546 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,770,658 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,539 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,062,842 total tests. This is an increase of 7,454 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,802,453 total vaccines have been administered, which is 7,076 more than yesterday. UDOH reports 60.7% of Utahns over the age of 12 have received at least one dose while 52.2% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 311 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.7%. 

There are 167 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,347.

UDOH is reporting 2,333 total deaths.

  • Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive412,546412,019
Total people tested2,770,6582,766,119
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3362,333
Vaccines administered2,802,4532,795,377
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19167159
Total hospitalizations17,34717,311
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 17
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files