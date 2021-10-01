Over 510K Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19 as October starts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,715 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 1. A total of 510,209 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 362 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 94 cases in children ages 11-13, and 96 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,464,316 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,525.

UDOH reports a total of 6,230,297 total tests, an increase of 19,152 since yesterday.

A total of 3,478,625 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 6,924 doses since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,360 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%.

There are 580 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,222.

UDOH is reporting 2,943 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Millard County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 510,209 508,494 Total people tested 3,464,316 3,453,791 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,943 2,932 Vaccines administered 3,478,625 3,471,701 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 580 566 Total hospitalizations 22,222 22,156

