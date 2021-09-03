Over 500 Utahns hospitalized with COVID-19, 1,635 new cases added

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,635 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 3.

Of today’s new cases, 453 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 163 cases in children ages 5-10, 122 cases in children ages 11-13, and 168 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are six new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 469,429 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,179,116 people have been tested. This is an increase of 13,749.

UDOH reports a total of 5,743,461 total tests, an increase of 20,473 since yesterday.

In total, 3,281,029 vaccines have been administered, which is 8,296 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 5.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,365 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.01%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.3%.

There are 503 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,394.

UDOH is reporting 2,658 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 469,429 467,794 Total people tested 3,179,116 3,165,367 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,658 2,652 Vaccines administered 3,281,029 3,272,733 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 503 498 Total hospitalizations 20,394 20,336

