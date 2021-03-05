Over 500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, five more deaths

(ABC4) – On Friday, March 5, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 549 new coronavirus cases.

There are five newly reported deaths today, with one occurring before Feb. 12, 2021.

A total of 373,868 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,236,642 people have been tested, an increase of 6,601.

UDOH reports 3,884,886 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 16,934 since yesterday.

The state reports 816,934 total vaccines administered which is 31,411 more than yesterday. In total, UDOH reports 291,003 Utahns have been fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.6%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 543 per day.

There are 203 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,841.

Officials report 1,970 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 373,868 373,319 Total people tested 2,236,642 2,230,041 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,970 1,965 Vaccines administered 816,934 785,523 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 203 203 Total hospitalizations 14,841 14,816

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

