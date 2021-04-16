Over 43K more COVID-19 vaccines administered in Utah, two new deaths added

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 463 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, April 16.

There is two newly reported deaths from the virus.

A total of 392,096 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,478,707 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 7,879 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,451,510 total tests, an increase of 17,826 since yesterday.

In total, 1,852,460 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 43,636 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 393 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 159 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15,879 total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials report 2,164 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 392,096 391,633 Total people tested 2,478,707 2,470,828 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,164 2,162 Vaccines administered 1,852,460 1,808,824 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 148 146 Total hospitalizations 15,879 15,859

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 15