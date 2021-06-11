Over 40% of Utahns fully vaccinated, no new COVID-19 deaths reported

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 266 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, June 11.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 409,007 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,731,915 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,737 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 4,996,139 tests. This is an increase of 7,094 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,713,796 total vaccines administered, which is 37,700 more than yesterday. This Friday increase is due to about 26,000 backlogged doses administered by one pharmacy provider dating as far back as January 19.

In total, 48% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 40.4% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 273 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.4%.

There are 157 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,060.

UDOH is reporting 2,319 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 409,007 408,741 Total people tested 2,731,915 2,728,178 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,319 2,319 Vaccines administered 2,713,796 2,676,026 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 157 155 Total hospitalizations 17,060 17,038

