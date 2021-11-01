Over 3k new cases of COVID-19 in Utah, 29 deaths reported on November 1

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,179 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 1, and 29 new deaths.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 3,179 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 553,061.

Of today’s new cases, 594 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 315 cases in children ages 5-10, 127 cases in children ages 11-13, and 152 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,759,031 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 27,759 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,716,117 people have been tested. This is an increase of 18,094.

UDOH reports a total of 6,724,156 total tests, an increase of 41,435 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,506 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.3%.

Hospitalizations

There are 534 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,147.

Deaths

There are 29 new virus-related deaths reported.

UDOH is reporting 3,237 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 553,061 549,882 Total people tested 3,716,117 3,698,023 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,237 3,208 Vaccines administered 3,759,031 3,731,272 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 534 535 Total hospitalizations 24,147 24,011

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 28