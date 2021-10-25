Over 3,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, over 600 among school-age children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,636 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, October 25, and 21 new deaths.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 3,636 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 542,531.

Of today’s new cases, 698 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 351 cases in children ages 5-10, 153 cases in children ages 11-13, and 194 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,677,561 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 20,920 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,660,043 people have been tested. This is an increase of 21,357.

UDOH reports a total of 6,607,135 total tests, an increase of 41,060 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,482 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 525 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,704.

Deaths

There are 21 new virus-related deaths reported.

UDOH is reporting 3,149 total deaths.

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 542,531 538,895 Total people tested 3,660,043 3,638,686 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,149 3,128 Vaccines administered 3,677,561 3,656,641 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 525 530 Total hospitalizations 23,704 23,531

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 21