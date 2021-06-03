Over 340 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah adds three more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 343 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, June 3.

There are three new new virus-related deaths, with one occurring before May 3, 2021.

A total of 406,825 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,701,777 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,602 people since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,943,087 total tests, an increase of 8,115 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,612,068 total vaccines have been administered, which is 9,713 more than yesterday. UDOH reports 46.7% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 38.3% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 208 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Utah’s total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,893.

UDOH is reporting 2,308 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Today Total Utahns testing positive 406,825 406,482 Total people tested 2,701,777 2,697,175 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,308 2,305 Vaccines administered 2,612,068 2,602,355 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 140 136 Total hospitalizations 16,893 16,863

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

