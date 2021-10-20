Over 3,100 Utahns have died of COVID-19 since early 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,410 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, October 20, and five new deaths.

This comes as the White House releases its plans to vaccinate 28 million children between the ages of 5-11 and the Biden administration warns Utah and two other Republican-led states over COVID-19 rules. A new COVID-19 subvariant has also been detected.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 1,410 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 534,936.

Of today’s new cases, 308 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 148 cases in children ages 5-10, 70 cases in children ages 11-13, and 90 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,633,849 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 7,339 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,616,370 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,799.

UDOH reports a total of 6,522,481 total tests, an increase of 16,257 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,223 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1%.

Hospitalizations

There are 534 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,413.

Deaths

There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported.

UDOH is reporting 3,106 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 534,936 533,526 Total people tested 3,616,370 3,608,571 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,106 3,095 Vaccines administered 3,633,849 3,626,510 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 534 523 Total hospitalizations 23,413 23,321

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 14