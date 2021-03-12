Over 30,000 more COVID-19 vaccines administered in Utah

(ABC4) – On Friday, March 12, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 519 new coronavirus cases.

There are 2 newly reported deaths.

A total of 377,492 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,279,263 people have been tested, an increase of 5,780.

UDOH reports 3,984,895 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 13,535 since yesterday.

The state reports 967,481 total vaccines administered which is 30,300 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.02%. 

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 519 per day. 

There are 184 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,049. 

Officials report 2,017 total deaths.

  1. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized
  2. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive377,492376,973
Total people tested2,279,2632,273,483
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,0172,015
Vaccines administered967,481936,681
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19184167
Total hospitalizations15,04915,014

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 11, 2021

