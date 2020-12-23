Over 30 inmates, one employee test positive for COVID-19 at Davis County Correctional

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Less than a week after an inmate in the Davis County Correctional Facility presented with COVID-19 symptoms, 31 inmates and an employee have tested positive for the virus.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office reported last week that nearly 20 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office says “a male individual in one of our pods presented with symptoms associated with COVID-19” early Friday morning.

A rapid test for the man returned with a positive result.

Rapid tests were then conducted on all individuals within the man’s housing unit, which is one of three housing units in the pod.

Of the 375 individuals in Davis County’s care and custody, 83 live in this specific pod. The man is one of 35 inmates housed in the specific housing unit.

There are currently no other symptomatic inmates for whom we are waiting on test results.

On Wednesday, authorities reported that a total of 31 inmates and one employee had received positive results.

Of the positive inmates, one is from a different housing unit within the same pod. That inmate is now housed with other positive inmates, who are quarantined, on isolation, or moved to a separate housing unit.

The employee remains in isolation.

Symptoms for those affected are moderate to mild, and individuals are being closely monitored and cared for by our nurses.

As of Wednesday morning, no other symptomatic inmates are awaiting test results.

The entire housing unit where the most recent positive inmate presented is being tested.

Symptoms for those affected are moderate to mild, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, and individuals are being monitored and cared for by nurses in the facility.