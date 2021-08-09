Over 2K new COVID-19 cases added as Utah surpasses 2.5K deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,018 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 9.
Here is a day-by-day breakdown of new cases since Friday, August 6.
- Friday: 948
- Saturday: 662
- Sunday: 403
Five additional cases were added to the number from the days prior to Friday, according to UDOH.
There are nine new virus-related deaths reported.
A total of 440,497 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,974,486 people have been tested. This is an increase of 14,278.
UDOH reports a total of 5,407,488 total tests, an increase of 23,577 since Friday.
In total, 3,084,676 vaccines have been administered, which is 18,877 more than Friday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 827 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.3%.
There are 380 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,004.
UDOH is reporting 2,503 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|440,497
|438,479
|Total people tested
|2,974,486
|2,960,208
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,503
|2,494
|Vaccines administered
|3,084,676
|3,065,799
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|380
|375
|Total hospitalizations
|19,004
|18,907