Over 2K new COVID-19 cases added as Utah surpasses 2.5K deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,018 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 9.

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of new cases since Friday, August 6.

Friday: 948

Saturday: 662

Sunday: 403

Five additional cases were added to the number from the days prior to Friday, according to UDOH.

There are nine new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 440,497 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,974,486 people have been tested. This is an increase of 14,278.

UDOH reports a total of 5,407,488 total tests, an increase of 23,577 since Friday.

In total, 3,084,676 vaccines have been administered, which is 18,877 more than Friday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 827 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.3%.

There are 380 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,004.

UDOH is reporting 2,503 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 440,497 438,479 Total people tested 2,974,486 2,960,208 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,503 2,494 Vaccines administered 3,084,676 3,065,799 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 380 375 Total hospitalizations 19,004 18,907

