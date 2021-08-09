Over 2K new COVID-19 cases added as Utah surpasses 2.5K deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,018 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 9.

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of new cases since Friday, August 6.

  • Friday: 948
  • Saturday: 662
  • Sunday: 403

Five additional cases were added to the number from the days prior to Friday, according to UDOH.

There are nine new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 440,497 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,974,486 people have been tested. This is an increase of 14,278.

UDOH reports a total of 5,407,488 total tests, an increase of 23,577 since Friday.

In total, 3,084,676 vaccines have been administered, which is 18,877 more than Friday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 827 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.3%. 

There are 380 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,004. 

UDOH is reporting 2,503 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive440,497438,479
Total people tested2,974,4862,960,208
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,5032,494
Vaccines administered3,084,6763,065,799
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19380375
Total hospitalizations19,00418,907
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 28
Image

