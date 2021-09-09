Over 2K new COVID-19 cases, 544 in children, reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,165 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 9.

Of today’s new cases, 544 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 231 cases in children ages 5-10, 152 cases in children ages 11-13, and 161 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 477,790 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,245,461 people have been tested. This is an increase of 17,441.

UDOH reports a total of 5,848,055 total tests, an increase of 27,882 since yesterday.

A total of 3,315,722 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 19,255 since Tuesday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,431 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2%.

There are 516 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,783.

UDOH is reporting 2,703 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown hospitalization or long-term care facility status

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 477,790 475,625 Total people tested 3,245,461 3,228,020 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,703 2,693 Vaccines administered 3,315,722 3,296,467 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 516 483 Total hospitalizations 20,783 20,699

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 9