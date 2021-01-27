Over 250,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Utah

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, January 28, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 2,009 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

There are 7 new deaths.

A total of 340,684 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,978,950 people tested. This is an increase of 9,291 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 250,448 vaccines administered, up 12,811 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,758 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.44%.

There are 452 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,217.

Officials report 1,620 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Grand County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.