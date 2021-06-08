Over 250 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths reported in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 252 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 8.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 408,068 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,718,881 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,997 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 4,972,173 tests. This is an increase of 5,705 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,657,168 total vaccines administered, which is 7,101 more than yesterday. In total, 47.2% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 39.3% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 256 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2%.

There are 139 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,981.

UDOH is reporting 2,316 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Uintah county resident, not hospitalized

Female, between 65-84, Uintah county resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah county resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 408,068 407,816 Total people tested 2,718,881 2,715,884 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,316 2,313 Vaccines administered 2,657,168 2,650,067 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 139 127 Total hospitalizations 16,981 16,952

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 3