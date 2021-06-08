Over 250 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths reported in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 252 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 8.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 408,068 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,718,881 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,997 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 4,972,173 tests. This is an increase of 5,705 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,657,168 total vaccines administered, which is 7,101 more than yesterday. In total, 47.2% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 39.3% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 256 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of  “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2%. 

There are 139 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,981.  

UDOH is reporting 2,316 total deaths.

  • Male, between 65-84, Uintah county resident, not hospitalized 
  • Female, between 65-84, Uintah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive408,068407,816
Total people tested2,718,8812,715,884
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3162,313
Vaccines administered2,657,1682,650,067
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19139127
Total hospitalizations16,98116,952

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 3
Image

