Over 250 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths reported in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 252 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 8.
There are three new virus-related deaths.
A total of 408,068 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,718,881 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,997 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 4,972,173 tests. This is an increase of 5,705 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,657,168 total vaccines administered, which is 7,101 more than yesterday. In total, 47.2% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 39.3% are fully vaccinated.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 256 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2%.
There are 139 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,981.
UDOH is reporting 2,316 total deaths.
- Male, between 65-84, Uintah county resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Uintah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|408,068
|407,816
|Total people tested
|2,718,881
|2,715,884
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,316
|2,313
|Vaccines administered
|2,657,168
|2,650,067
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|139
|127
|Total hospitalizations
|16,981
|16,952
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
