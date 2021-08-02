Over 2,200 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths reported in Utah since Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,244 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 2.
Here is a day-by-day breakdown of the new cases reported since Friday:
- 7/30 – 958 cases
- 7/31 – 790 cases
- 8/1 – 499 cases
Three cases were removed from the previous days, according to UDOH.
There are 15 new virus-related death reported.
A total of 434,711 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,932,497 people have been tested. This is an increase of 14,769.
UDOH reports a total of 5,336,176 total tests, an increase of 23,459 since yesterday.
In total, 3,035,117 vaccines have been administered, which is 18,134 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 861 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.
There are 367 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,689.
UDOH is reporting 2,466 total deaths.
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, unknown County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Friday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|434,711
|432,467
|Total people tested
|2,932,497
|2,917,728
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,466
|2,451
|Vaccines administered
|3,035,117
|3,016,983
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|367
|351
|Total hospitalizations
|18,689
|18,567