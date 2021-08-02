Over 2,200 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths reported in Utah since Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,244 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 2.

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of the new cases reported since Friday:

7/30 – 958 cases

7/31 – 790 cases

8/1 – 499 cases

Three cases were removed from the previous days, according to UDOH.

There are 15 new virus-related death reported.

A total of 434,711 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,932,497 people have been tested. This is an increase of 14,769.

UDOH reports a total of 5,336,176 total tests, an increase of 23,459 since yesterday.

In total, 3,035,117 vaccines have been administered, which is 18,134 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 861 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 367 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,689.

UDOH is reporting 2,466 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, unknown County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 434,711 432,467 Total people tested 2,932,497 2,917,728 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,466 2,451 Vaccines administered 3,035,117 3,016,983 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 367 351 Total hospitalizations 18,689 18,567

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 21