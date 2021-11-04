Over 2,200 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths added in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,267 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, November 4, and 14 new deaths.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 2,267 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 558,730.

Of today’s new cases, 480 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 216 cases in children ages 5-10, 129 cases in children ages 11-13, and 135 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,794,735 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 11,282 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,746,617 people have been tested. This is an increase of 11,998.

UDOH reports a total of 6,786,600 total tests, an increase of 24,258 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,529 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 572 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,397.

Deaths

There are 14 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,276 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident,hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 558,730 556,463 Total people tested 3,746,617 3,734,619 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,276 3,262 Vaccines administered 3,794,735 3,783,453 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 572 554 Total hospitalizations 24,397 24,321

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 28