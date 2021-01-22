Over 200K coronavirus vaccines administered in Utah as hospitalizations drop

(ABC4) – On Friday, January 21, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 2,649 new coronavirus cases since Thursday.

There are 24 new deaths. UDOH explains that “5 of the 24 deaths being reported today occurred prior to December 31, 2020. The Office of the Medical Examiner conducts thorough investigations of all potential COVID-related deaths, these investigations can take several weeks to complete.”

A total of 333,118 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,948,153 people tested. This is an increase of 12,574 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 207,127 vaccines administered, up 13,350 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,860 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 19%.

There are 488 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,884.

Officials report 1,571 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.