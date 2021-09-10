Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, 21 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,189 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 10.

Of today’s new cases, 544 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 210 cases in children ages 5-10, 155 cases in children ages 11-13, and 179 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 21 new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 479,979 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,259,906 people have been tested. This is an increase of 14,445.

UDOH reports a total of 5,871,001 total tests, an increase of 22,946 since yesterday.

A total of 3,323,167 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 7,445 since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,511 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2%. 

There are 529 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,861. 

UDOH is reporting 2,724 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized 
  2. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, older than 85, Kane County resident, not hospitalized
  4. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  5. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  6. Male, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  7. Male, older than 85, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  9. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  10. Male, between 25-44, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  14. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  15. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  16. Male, between 45-64, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized 
  20. Male, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Total Utahns testing positive 479,979477,790
Total people tested3,259,9063,245,461
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,7242,703
Vaccines administered3,323,1673,315,722
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19529516
Total hospitalizations20,86120,783
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 9
Image

