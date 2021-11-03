Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases added in Utah on November 3

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,152 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, November 3, and 14 new deaths.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 2,152 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 556,463.

Of today’s new cases, 429 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 203 cases in children ages 5-10, 117 cases in children ages 11-13, and 109 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,783,453 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 12,366 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,734,619 people have been tested. This is an increase of 11,493.

UDOH reports a total of 6,762,342 total tests, an increase of 23,856 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,469 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.6%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 554 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,321.  

Deaths

There are 14 new virus-related deaths reported.

UDOH is reporting 3,262 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident,hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive556,463554,311
Total people tested3,734,6193,723,126
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah3,2623,248
Vaccines administered3,783,4533,771,087
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19554532
Total hospitalizations24,32124,226

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 28

Image

