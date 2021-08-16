Over 2.4K COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths added in Utah since Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,423 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 16. Here is a day-by-day breakdown of the cases:

1,138 cases from 8/13

886 cases from 8/14

417 cases from 8/14

UDOH says 18 cases have been removed from the total case count through data quality assurance.

There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 446,808 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,002,720 people have been tested. This is an increase of 21,633.

UDOH reports a total of 5,456,241 total tests, an increase of 11,404 since Friday.

In total, 3,137,913 vaccines have been administered, which is 8,342 more than Friday.

In the last 28 days, UDOH reports people who are unvaccinated are at 5.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, UDOH says those who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 903 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.5%.

There are 379 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,360.

UDOH is reporting 2,537 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized

﻿ Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 446,808 444,385 Total people tested 3,019,780 3,002,720 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,537 2,525 Vaccines administered 3,137,913 3,116,280 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 379 354 Total hospitalizations 19,360 19,255

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of August 12