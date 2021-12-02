Over 1,900 new COVID cases, zero new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,981 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 2, and no new deaths.

Here is today’s data.

Cases

With 1,981 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 600,079.

Of today’s new cases, 353 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 161 cases in children ages 5-10, 85 cases in children ages 11-13, and 107 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,175,180 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 19,525 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,994,006 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,013.

UDOH reports a total of 7,297,470 total tests, an increase of 19,552 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,265 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 519 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,002.

Deaths

There are no new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,545 total deaths.

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 600,079 598,098 Total people tested 3,994,006 3,983,993 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,545 3,545 Vaccines administered 4,175,180 4,155,655 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 519 514 Total hospitalizations 26,002 25,987

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 24