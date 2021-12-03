Over 1,800 new COVID cases, 19 new deaths in Utah on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,873 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, December 3, and 19 new deaths.

Here is today’s data.

Cases

With 1,873 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 601,952.

Of today’s new cases, 362 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 176 cases in children ages 5-10, 87 cases in children ages 11-13, and 99 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,196,422 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 21,242 doses since Thursday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,006,158 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,152.

UDOH reports a total of 7,321,795 total tests, an increase of 24,325 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,407per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.6%.

Hospitalizations

There are 513 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,108.

Deaths

There are 19 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,564 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44 Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-65, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 601,952 600,079 Total people tested 4,006,158 3,983,993 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,564 3,545 Vaccines administered 4,196,422 4,175,180 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 513 519 Total hospitalizations 26,108 26,002

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 3