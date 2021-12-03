Over 1,800 new COVID cases, 19 new deaths in Utah on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,873 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, December 3, and 19 new deaths.

Here is today’s data.

Cases

With 1,873 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 601,952.

Of today’s new cases, 362 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 176 cases in children ages 5-10, 87 cases in children ages 11-13, and 99 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,196,422 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 21,242 doses since Thursday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,006,158 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,152.

UDOH reports a total of 7,321,795 total tests, an increase of 24,325 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,407per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.6%. 

Hospitalizations

There are 513 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,108.

Deaths

There are 19 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,564 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 25-44 Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 45-65, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Female, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  18. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive601,952600,079
Total people tested4,006,1583,983,993
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah3,5643,545
Vaccines administered4,196,4224,175,180
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19513519
Total hospitalizations26,10826,002

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 3

 

Image

