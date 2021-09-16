Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,885 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 16. A total of 489,236 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 436 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 172 cases in children ages 5-10, 115 cases in children ages 11-13, and 149 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 15 new virus-related deaths reported with two occurring before September 1.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,326,340 people have been tested. This is an increase of 13,693.

UDOH reports a total of 5,980,753 total tests, an increase of 22,898 since yesterday.

A total of 3,366,292 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 9,427 since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,675 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

There are 582 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,238.

UDOH is reporting 2,779 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 489,236 487,351 Total people tested 3,326,340 3,356,865 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,779 2,764 Vaccines administered 3,366,292 3,356,865 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 582 570 Total hospitalizations 21,238 21,158

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 9