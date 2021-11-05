Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths added in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,874 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, November 5, and 10 new deaths.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 1,874 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 560,604.

Of today’s new cases, 407 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 212 cases in children ages 5-10, 98 cases in children ages 11-13, and 97 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,803,135 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 8,400 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,756,869 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,252.

UDOH reports a total of 6,807,233 total tests, an increase of 20,633 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,540 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 573 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,457.

Deaths

There are 10 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,286 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 560,604 558,730 Total people tested 3,756,869 3,746,617 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,286 3,276 Vaccines administered 3,803,135 3,794,735 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 573 572 Total hospitalizations 24,457 24,397

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 5