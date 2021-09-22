Over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, state adds 12 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,724 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, September 22. A total of 497,428 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 371 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 159 cases in children ages 5-10, 94 cases in children ages 11-13, and 118 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported with one occurring before September 1.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,382,672 people have been tested. This is an increase of 11,488.

UDOH reports a total of 6,080,918 total tests, an increase of 21,531 since yesterday.

A total of 3,405,516 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 6,048 since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,443 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%.

There are 561 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,600.

UDOH is reporting 2,841 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 497,428 495,704 Total people tested 3,382,672 3,371,184 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,841 2,829 Vaccines administered 3,405,516 3,399,468 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 561 580 Total hospitalizations 21,600 21,551

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 19